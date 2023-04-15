Ghanaian rapper, Jay Bahd has lost his verification badge on social media app, Twitter after making some changes in his bio.

According to him, he lost his ‘blue tick’ check after he changed his name from ‘return of Okomfo Anokye’ to ‘Okomfo Anokye’.

He wrote: “I change my name from return of Okomfo Anokye to Okomfo Anokye nor ur man take off my bluetick eii🤣🤣😂wow we street boys from ghana can’t pay for the bluetick oo👿”

Prior to his tweet, the rapper who is part of the ‘Asakaa’ Boys music group, wrote to the Twitter CEO to know why he lost the legacy badge.

Nonetheless, Elon Musk has said Twitter will charge $8 (GHC94) monthly to Twitter users who want a blue tick by their name indicating a verified account.

As part of changes after a $44bn (£38bn) takeover of the social media site, Mr Musk said it was “essential to defeat spam/scam”.

