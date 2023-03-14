Gospel minister, Ernest Opoku, has gotten netizens in a frenzy following a fascinating story of how he raised a little girl from the dead.

The musician said the girl is a daughter of a neighbour in a compound house he stayed at Krofrom during his hay days.

On that fateful day, he narrated that he was having his usual praises and worship in his room when he heard a loud knock which was followed by pleas to intervene in the dead girl’s situation.

According to him, he had no idea of the powers he possessed until he prayed to God to glorify His name for the sake of other neighbours who doubted him and wanted to test his faith.

In an interview on Hello FM, Ernest Opoku recounted singing out Lord to the glory of God, and while at it, he heard the lifeless girl cough and spring back to life.

According to him, some eyewitnesses took videos of the incident which was later sent to him, and it was then he realized he had the potentials to sing.

He said he went on to record the song he used in raising the dead and titled it ‘Ote Ase’ which became his breakthrough song in the music industry.

It is for this fascinating reason he said the song trended for many years because it is directly inspired by God.

He made the revelation when asked about the genesis of his craft.

Watch video below: