The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has disputed claims by former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, about Ghana’s food security index.

The General Secretary of the union, Edward Kareweh, has stated the claims of the former Minister is far fetched as it does not reflect reality.

“We have always declined to be bothered with statistics because development is for the benefit of the people and when the people have a different feeling against the figures, then we need to relook at our development policies again.

“We won’t say that things are better because Ghanaians as of today, all of us are complaining not about new things but same old things. Sometimes it appears the hopes that we had have been dashed,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful has indicated the Agricultural sector witnessed a massive improvement during his tenure.

Speaking during his campaign launch on Monday, at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, he said “Under my leadership, Ghana has improved its food security index and made food available to all, all year round.”

According to him, the country has also been transformed into the bread basket of West Africa, thus, maintaining self-sufficiency in the country’s staple crops.

He added that the transformation in the agric sector is a practical example of agriculture providing resilience to the Ghanaian economy.

But speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Kareweh noted the sector is shrinking and can barely cater for the needs of Ghanaians.

He stated the level of challenges within the agric sector has existed for years and has been the same thing Ghanaians have complained about.

“Our agric sector is nothing to write home about. The sector is seriously challenged and has not been able to meet and deliver the consumption needs of the people to talk of exports.

“We depend so much on imports and it is an indictment on the sector,” he lamented.