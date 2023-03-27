Gospel musician Ernest Opoku is topping trends after a revelation that he was sexually harassed by a stranger in an intercity bus.

According to him, he was travelling around 4:00 pm from Kumasi to Accra for business purposes.

En route, he said he was joined in the two-seater bus by a lady who leaned against his body under the pretext of dosing off.

Several attempts to get her off proved futile, and he surrendered his shoulder for her comfort.

While at it, he said he fell asleep while listening to an inspiring music from Elder Mireku only to feel as though he was being cuddled.

“I felt her hands all over me but I thought it was a dream. It was like someone was cuddling me so I opened my eyes and discovered my manhood was in her mouth,” he said in an interview on Akoma FM.

Shocking as it is, he said the fellatio was non-consensual, and it is one of the shocking incidents he has witnessed all his life.

