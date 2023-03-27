Former Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom, has left fans in awe with a photo of his adorable wife, Omee Inkoom.

The photo was to mark the birthday of his wife as she turned a year older on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The photo captured Mr and Mrs Inkoom in a lovely pose for the camera as they stepped out for an event.

The former defender wore a grey-coloured suit and white shirt with a wine-coloured flying tie to match while his wife rocked a black lace dress with a yellow in the front.

Posting the photo on Instagram, the footballer celebrated his wife with sweet words and also announced it was his daughter’s birthday too.

He, however, did not share any photo of Miss Inkoom.

The footballer wrote: God has been faithful to us for another year. Every day that we get to see each other marks God’s blessing and faithfulness to us.

My wife and daughter celebrate their birthdays today. Happy Birthday to the Joys of my Life.

The post has attracted goodwill messages for the two celebrants.