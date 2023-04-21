One of the six aspirants for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the Kumawu by-election slated for Sunday, April 23, 2023, Opanin Yaw Baah, has withdrawn from the contest.

He has, however, entreated the delegates to vote en masse for his niece, Obaapa Ama Serwaa.

Opanin Yaw Baah, who is also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, was among the six aspirants who went through vetting successfully last Sunday and were set for the election this Sunday.

Reasons for withdrawal

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the party’s by-election committee, Opanin Yaw Baah said: “Having considered my political status and pedigree within the large family, I have come to the conclusion that the last atom of my “political breath” should be at the disposal of the National Front, rather than at the periphery of Kumawu.

“I see myself as a great player in our scheme of things as far as ‘Breaking the 8’ mantra is concerned.

“I believe the interest of my beloved Kumawu will be better served if I stay outside and help unify our party in the constituency,” he said.

Endorsement

“It has never been my hallmark to embark on an endorsement spree.

However, with the peculiar situation of Kumawu, coupled with demands for lasting peace, I entreat all delegates to vote en-mass for my niece “Obaatanpa Serwaah”, whose mother once presided over the Sekyere East District Assembly, between 2003-2007, before Kumawu was carved out of Effiduase/Asokore.

She is also considered not belonging to any of the two powerful blocks in Kumawu,” he stated.

“Concluding, I take the opportunity to express my profound appreciation and gratitude to the Kumawu Traditional Council, led by the indefatigable Omanhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, for their enormous support,” Opanin Yaw Baah, a lawyer, said.

Recall

The NPP opened and closed nominations for the Kumawu Constituency by-election from April 11 to April 14, 2023.

After the process, eight persons filed their nominations to contest the party’s primary in the constituency but after vetting six were successful and two others were disqualified over issues of dual citizenship.

Others who sailed through the vetting process were the Kumawu Constituency Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Appiah-Kubi; the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta; a former MP for Kumawu; Obaapa Ama Serwaa, Ernest Anim and Owusu Bempah.

The two contestants who were disqualified were Dr Philip Bannor and Edward Osei.