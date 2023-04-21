The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a stern warning to all betting companies for illegally using their product (Ghana Premier League) without permission from the association.

The GFA unveiled as betPawa as the official headline sponsor of the league and has permitted them to take selected bets on the remaining nine matchdays of the season, paving the way for a full engagement on a separate agreement next season.

“The GFA has had cause to warn betting companies in the past; hence this latest warning beyond which Lawyers of Association will proceed to court without further warning to the recalcitrant companies,” a statement on the GFA website read.

“The Association wishes to place emphasis on its status as the owner of all marketing, commercial and other rights associated with the Ghana Premier League, as well as other products (other competitions) of the GFA. The GFA has not authorised any betting company to place betting on the Premier League or any of its products apart from betPawa that have been granted temporal permission for the remaining 8 Matchdays of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season.

“The GFA, in exercising its exclusive right as the owner, organiser, controller and manager of the Ghana Premier League, wishes to caution all betting companies to desist from placing odds on Ghana Premier League matches without the necessary AUTHORISATION from the GFA. The GFA seriously frowns on such flagrant violation of the marketing and commercial rights of the Ghana Premier League and will not countenance any ambush marketing on its product.

“Meanwhile, we have instructed our lawyers to take action against Betting Companies who place odds on Ghana Premier League matches without authorisation,” GFA added.

The matchday 27 games will take off this weekend at the various stadia.