The Ghana Football Association (GFA)has launched its charity wing – the GFA Foundation, a ‘single purpose vehicle’ to spearhead the association’s CSR-related activities in the country – words of President, Kurt Okraku.

The Foundation has been established to provide welfare support to footballers and football officials, while also pushing for community development through health and education, as well as providing assistance to underprivileged people and groups.

Meanwhile, the vision of becoming ‘the best football for good association in social investment and sustainability practice’ will be pursued by a five-member board.

Former Black Stars midfielder, Odartey Lamptey, has been appointed to that five-member board which will be chaired by Daniel Awuah-Darko.

Mr Awuah-Darko is a chartered insurer with Vanguard Assurance and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in addition to the Associate Diploma of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London. He boasts of over 30 years of experience in the Insurance industry both overseas and locally.

He will be supported by Isaac Osei Yeboah, president of Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars, who will serve as vice chair of the foundation.

He is the finance manager at the Asante Gold Corporation and also a Chartered Accountant.

Sylvia Owusu Ankomah has also been inaugurated onto to the board as one of its members.

She is a corporate affairs expert and currently leads that division at Guinness Ghana Limited. She previously worked with MTN and the Volta River Authority.

GFA Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong, will also serve on the board. He’s a former CEO of AshantiGold Sporting Club and presently a board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

The final member of the board is former Black Stars international, Nii Odartey Lamptey.

Lamptey featured in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments between 1992 and 1996 and scored 11 goals for the Black Stars in 39 appearances. He also represented the country at the 1992 Olympic Games, the 1993 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Australia and the 1991 U-17 World Cup in Italy, where Ghana won Gold.

While the board will be responsible for the pursuing the vision of the foundation, Mawukor Frasier Appiedu has been appointed as its director.

Mr Appiedu will be responsible for leading, planning and executing activities of a foundation GFA president, Okraku described as one important to ensure the FA centralises its contribution to the society.