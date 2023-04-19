The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called on government to, as a matter of urgency, pay grant due special schools to ensure their effective running.

According to the Coalition, the failure of government to honour obligations to the various schools is making life unbearable.

National Coordinator of GNECC, Bernice Mpere-Gyekye, made the call at the launch of the 2023 Global Action Week Celebration of Education (GAWE).

The celebration is on the theme: Of Domestic Funding: Key to Sustainable Basic Education where stakeholders in the sector deliberate on how to make basic education formidable.

Touching on the need for government to mobilise domestic funding to support basic education in the country, Madam Mpere-Gyekye stated that the over-dependence on donor support for basic education funding is taking schools to their knees.

The Deputy Director General in charge of Management Services, Stephen Kwaku Owusu, at the Ghana Education Service (GES), responding to the call, indicated that plans are far advanced for the release of funds to pay grants to Special Schools.

GAWE is an initiative of the Global Campaign for Education (GCE) of which GNECC is a member.

The celebration brings together network organisations and individuals interested in quality education worldwide to advocate for quality and equal education for all.

While the government bears the greatest responsibility to ensure that everyone has an education, it is the duty of civil society in reminding governments not only of their commitments but also of their obligations toward ensuring education for all.

As in the past, GNECC is leading the celebration of GAW 2023 in Ghana from 19-24 April 2023, under the global theme ‘Decolonising Education Financing.’