The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) is calling on the government and the Ministry of Education to consider a revised approach to the feeding program in Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

In light of the current challenges faced by the Buffer Stock Office and the ongoing demonstrations by food suppliers, GNECC proposes that parents be allowed to contribute financially towards the feeding of their children.

This move, according to GNECC, would alleviate the financial burden on the government and enable the redirection of funds towards other vital educational projects.

The feeding program in Senior High Schools, a part of the free SHS policy by the government, has played a crucial role in providing nutritious meals to students, promoting their overall well-being, and enhancing their ability to focus on their studies.

GNECC recognises the importance of this program in ensuring that students receive the necessary nutrition for optimal learning outcomes.

However, the recent challenges faced by the Buffer Stock Office, coupled with the ongoing demonstrations by food suppliers, have highlighted the need for an alternative approach.

“By allowing parents to contribute financially towards the feeding program, the government can reduce the strain on the Buffer Stock Office and create a more sustainable system.

“This would not only help to address the current supply chain challenges but also ensure that funds allocated for feeding can be redirected to other pressing educational needs,” GNECC said in a statement.

GNECC believes that parental contribution to the SHS feeding program would foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among parents and guardians. It would also promote transparency and accountability in the management of resources, as parents would have a direct stake in the programme.

Furthermore, this approach would empower parents to actively participate in their children’s education and instil a culture of financial responsibility.

The funds saved from the parental contribution could be channelled into various educational projects, such as infrastructure development, teacher training programmes, and the provision of learning materials.

These investments would have a far-reaching impact on the quality of education and contribute to the holistic development of students.

GNECC called on the government to engage in constructive dialogue with relevant stakeholders, including parents, educational authorities, and civil society organisations, to explore the feasibility and implementation of parental contribution to the SHS feeding programme.

This collaboration is essential to ensure that the best interests of students are upheld and that educational resources are utilised efficiently and effectively.

As an organisation committed to the advancement of education in Ghana, GNECC remains dedicated to working closely with all stakeholders to advocate for equitable access to quality education and the overall well-being of Ghanaian children.

