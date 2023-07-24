Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), MTN Ghana, Ecobank Ghana, Absa, Asanko Gold, and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) won big at the 2023 Project Management Excellence Awards.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) won the highly competitive Project Management Excellence, Project of the Year Award with their Kasoa BSP/ICC Project, with MTN bagging the runner up award.

It again won the State Organisation Project of the Year Award with the Power App Enhancement Project (EPEP).

The Capital Projects Group (CPG) of MTN came tops in the Project Management Excellence, Project Management Organisation of the Year Award Category, with ECG picking the runner up Award in this category.

The Prestigious Project Management Excellence, Telecom Project of the Year Award was also won by MTN, with the Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud Management Solution Project.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) won the coveted Project Management Excellence, Oil and Gas Project of the Year Award, with their Accra Plains Tanks Modernization Project.

Absa Bank won the Project Management Excellence, Bank Project of the Year Award with their Investment on Absa Mobile Banking Application Project.

The highly competitive IT Project of the Category saw a flex of IT Projects muscles among leading Corporate giants. In the end, Ecobank won the award with their Transformation Programme. MTN was the runner-up.

With the construction of the Esaase Hospital (Bentefufuo Community Hospital), Asanko Gold won the Project Management Excellence, Mining Company Project of the Year Award.

Ing. Patrice Afenyo of ECG won the Project management Excellence, Project Manager of the Year Award, with the superior Project and Program management best practices that were exhibited throughout the entire Project life cycle of the MCC Compact II ECG Financial Operational Turnaround (EFOT)Projects. Mr. Evans Abakah of MTN won the runner up ward in this category for the application of Project management best practices in the Management of Projects and Programmes.

The highly anticipated awards took place at the prestigious Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort in Akosombo. This year, the awards Organisers introduced three new categories, namely Project Management Excellence, IT Project of the Year Award, Project Management Excellence, Oil and Gas Project of the Year Award, and Project Management Excellence, Agricultural Project of the Year Award, expanding the total number of categories to 15.

The categories recognised outstanding achievements in various sectors, including Banking & Finance, Telecommunications, the Media, State organizations, Agriculture, Mining, NGOs, Manufacturing, Information Technology, Oil and Gas, Consultancy, and Education. Each category aimed to celebrate exceptional project management practices and recognize the individuals and organizations that contributed to their successful execution.

The 2023 Project Management Excellence Awards showcased the outstanding achievements and best practices employed by organizations in various sectors. The winners’ commitment to excellence and exemplary Project Management serves as an inspiration to the industry as a whole, demonstrating the impact of effective project management on successful outcomes.

The Board and leadership of the Project Management Institute, Ghana Chapter congratulated all winners and nominees in the various categories.

“Our appreciation goes to all members of the Chapter, all delegates, Speakers, Sponsors, the Planning Committee, our Media Partners, service providers and all other stakeholders who made this year’s edition of the National Project Management Conference and Project Management Excellence Awards a resounding success. We are hopeful that the 2024 edition will be even more exciting”.

