Budding gospel musician, Felix Marfo, formerly known as Felix De solo, has set the gospel music scene ablaze with the release of the official visuals for his latest hit song ‘Otease’.

The danceable pop tune, which was recorded earlier this year at the second edition of his annual gospel concert, Anatstasis, is already gaining widespread acclaim for its infectious rhythm and powerful message.

The chorus of the song features sampled lyrics from the timeless song of ace gospel female singer Obaapa Christy, which seamlessly blends into a beautiful verse penned by Felix Marfo and his talented crew. The addition of a rap segment further elevates the song, making it all the more remarkable and worth listening to.

In the recently released official video, Felix Marfo and his crew made a grand entrance, dressed in elegant gold attire with black scarves adorning their foreheads.

The energy displayed on stage by the artiste and his talented crew was nothing short of overwhelming and unpredictable, captivating audiences from the very beginning.

Perfect Point Photography, a prominent visual production house, beautifully captured the essence of the song in the video, creating a mesmerising visual representation of the gospel banger.

Set against the backdrop of Kumasi, the video perfectly complements the vibrant and uplifting energy of ‘OTEASE’.

The production of the song was in the capable hands of renowned music producer Oti Sarpong, better known as Dennysarp, who skillfully mixed and mastered the track to perfection. The immaculate sound quality has contributed to the song’s soaring popularity and has led to massive airplay on radio and various digital music platforms.

Felix Marfo’s ‘Otease’ has also taken YouTube by storm, where it has garnered numerous views and an outpouring of positive feedback from gospel music enthusiasts and beyond.

With the release of ‘Otease’, Felix Marfo once again proves his prowess as a gospel music powerhouse, capturing hearts and souls with his divine musical talents.