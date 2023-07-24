A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, says the free Senior High School programme introduced by the governing New Patriotic Party is “very good and has come to stay.”

Mr Anyidoho, who spoke to the media after visiting a school in his hometown, the Anlo Awomefia Senior High School in the Anyako, Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, noted that while the programme has some challenges, it is helping to produce more literate citizens.

He added that there is no way any government will be able to cancel such a good initiative.

“It’s a very good programme and it is really helping to produce a lot of literates in the country which is very important to the development of the natio. So, I believe the programme has come to stay and no government can cancel it,” Mr Anyidoho said.

According to the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, some of his family members, like many other Ghanaians, have benefited from the free SHS.

He said already, more literates have been produced and have gone to the university, and subsequently are working in the corporate space to contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

He said the Anlo Awomefia Senior High School for instance, could not boast of huge numbers until the Free SHS was implemented.

He, however, urged the government to do more in terms of development in the deprived areas of the country, while commending the government for its efforts, especially in partially solving the water crisis at Anyako Konu and Seva.

Mr Anyidoho, who also hails from Anyako, was very instrumental in the construction of the ultra-modern dining /assembly hall of the school with auxiliary facilities including a modern kitchen.