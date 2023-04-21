Famous Kumawood actress Gloria Kani has announced she has welcomed twin girls.

Though the babies were born about two weeks ago, she recently made the announcement via her social media platforms.

She exhibited excitement to welcome her children she described as royals home.

The news of her safe delivery follows series of posts she made to flaunt her heavy baby bump on Instagram.

She quoted Genesis 50:20 which reads “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today’ to render thanksgiving of praise to God.”

Gloria first made her pregnancy public after her wedding photos went viral.

There were speculations the woman of God got married in a private ceremony as coverup for her pregnancy, forcing her to reveal she was wedded about a year earlier.