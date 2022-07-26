A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr George Ayisi Boateng, has called for the dismissal of the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



According to the former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, the GES Director, Prof Opoku Amankwa, does not have the interest of the NPP government at heart and has lost touch with what they stand for.



This comes after Prof Amankwa indicated a review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy was underway.



He explained the exercise is to determine which of the cost components government can relinquish to parents to pay.



“We can do the analysis and then come up and say that, okay, to give Raymond quality education, it will cost this much. Within that cost, these are the items in the cost.



“Then we will all put it out there and say this item, we can make do of it, and it will not affect quality, this item, I think we can get parents to pay,” he told host of Joy News’ Upfront, Raymond Acquah.



But presenting the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament for approval, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the government will continue to fund and improve the policy.

Dr George Ayisi Boateng, Former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa/ Leading member of NPP



Reacting to Prof Amankwa’s comments, Dr Ayisi has stated it clearly contradicts the government’s position on the policy.



“The GES Director-General is to help resolve problems in our schools and if President Akufo-Addo will listen to me, he should be sacked and I will ask the Education Minister to also push for that. He is not a team leader and player,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.



He added there are a lot of men and women in the NPP who can equally take up the position and deliver to perfection.



“We are a lot in the NPP; we have the men and women and every wolf in sheep’s clothing must be fired from the government; he is not supporting our course, it will not help the people of Ghana, the Education Minister and he must therefore be fired,” he added.