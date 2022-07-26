The Government of Ghana has confirmed its readiness to assist the various national teams ahead of their upcoming various competitions later this year.

The West African country will be participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, U-20 Women’s World Cup, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and a host of other competitions.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 World Cup, where they will come up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Speaking during the 2022 mid-year budget review, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, emphasised that success for these teams is a priority.

“Government will ensure that adequate preparation is made to facilitate the astounding performances by these teams and we encourage Ghanaians to continue to remember them in prayer and offer them our support.”

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses of Ghana have been drawn in Group D of the U-20 Women’s World Cup against the Netherlands, USA, and Japan.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin from July 28 – August 8, 2022, the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup kicks off from August 10 – August 28 and the 2022 World Cup takes place from November 21 to December 18.