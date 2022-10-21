The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has lashed out at the government over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The President, Eric Angel Carbonu, believes the appointment is purely political as the appointee do not have the requisite qualification.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Carbonu stated the Association is disappointed and worried over the appointment.

“It is a political appointment because he has no knowledge about the position and it is because we have allowed partisan politics to destroy the neutrality and professionalism of the Public Service which includes the Education Service,” he fumed.

Mr Carbonu stressed, “He came to the Education Ministry after Dr Adutwum was appointed as Minister and has been serving as his personal assistant so how does he suddenly become Director-General?”

The former Director, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, was dismissed in a letter from the Presidency, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The letter said the Ministry of Education has informed the Office of the President that the exigencies that required Prof Opoku-Amankwa’s skills do not exist any longer.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa, in response, said he gave the outfit a facelift through the collaborative efforts of the GES staff.