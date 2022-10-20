The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has expressed reservations about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s new Director-General appointee for the Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to them, the President must with immediate effect withdraw Dr Eric Nkansah’s appointment.

This, according to them, is because the appointee with his background as a banker does not qualify for the position.

“He is a banking officer who was a special assistant in the office of the Minister and has been appointed as the Director-General of the Ghana education service.

“We are not happy with this development. It is as if we don’t have professionals and well-educated people who have gone through the mill in education in this country, to run education,” NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu, said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Carbonu insisted it will be in their best interest if an educationist is an appointee, stating there are a lot of qualified persons.

“The authority to appoint a director-general is the president of the land. Unfortunately, contrary to what the teacher unions indicated – that we would want a director-general who is a professional teacher, who has passed through the mill, who can bring his knowledge, skills and influence to bear on the activities of teachers and non-teachers in the Ghana Education Service, contrary to that, the gentleman who was appointed yesterday, is not a teacher,” he added.

Mr Carbonu stressed they have unfinished business with the immediate past Director-General, Prof Opoku-Amankwa and therefore demand the President rescinds his decision.