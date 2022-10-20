Three months after their much-talked-about wedding, actress Tracey Boakye and her husband are still serving couple goals.

The celebrity lovers who are currently on a vacation abroad have shared cozy moment from their never-ending honeymoon.

They were captured showing public display of affection while Tracey locked her hands around her husband’s waist.

Mrs Badu Ntiamoah danced a while for her husband, who reacted to her gesture with a wide smile.

She was dancing to a song to shade critics who suggest her husband is under a love charm.

Watch video below: