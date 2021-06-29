Angry youth of Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region have demolished an office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This follows a mob attack that led to the death of social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Kaaka, in the community.

Their action comes after two suspects arrested were linked to the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura-Sekyeredumase, Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba.

The residents believe the attack on Macho Kaaka was politically motivated, hence their decision to storm the NPP office at Ejura.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor confirmed this while reporting on the riot which has led to four persons sustaining gunshot wounds and two dead.

The youth clashed with joint police and military personnel Tuesday after they stormed the police station to inquire about the extent of the investigation of the crime.