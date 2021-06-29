The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has described activities and practices of LGBTQI+ as worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks at the Speaker’s breakfast meeting to receive a private members’ bill sponsored by the coalition of eight Members of Parliament (MPs) against LGBTQI+ in Ghana.

The brief ceremony was graced by some MPs and some religious leaders, including the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyinah.

Mr Bagbin, in a clarion call to all Ghanaians to support efforts against the fight, said the bill will be passed into law within the year.

ALSO READ:

He also warned people threatening MPs who are sponsoring the bill to desist from such threats as the House will not succumb to any form of pressure.

The Speaker maintained that himself and Parliament will not be cowed by attacks on his person in his quest to criminalise LGBTQI+ practices in Ghana.