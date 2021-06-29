Rapper Eno Barony says her dream has finally been fulfilled after she was adjudged the Best Rap Performance at the recently-held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021.

According to her, though the dream looked impossible she has been able to achieve it and cemented her career further.

The self-acclaimed Rap Goddess was the first female act to take home the coveted award on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Eno Barony beat tough competition from Sarkodie, Joey B, Medikal, Strongman and Amerado to secure the spot.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s IB, Eno Barony said the win didn’t come easy.

According to her, it’s been a long journey for her to reach the peak of her career, saying as a little girl coming up. I was always dreaming about performing and getting an award and it’s all coming true.

