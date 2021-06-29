Onion sellers at Agbogbloshie in Accra are protesting against plans to relocate them at Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipality.

According to them, the area earmarked for the new onion market is too small to accommodate all five groups of onion sellers.

What started out as a friendly visit to familiarise themselves with the venue immediately turned hostile upon reaching Adjen Kotoku.

The traders expressed worry. One of the onion sellers said: “We are not coming, nobody is coming,”

Another also said, “the place is too small for us, we are five groups and one group is more than a thousand people.”

The relocation is part of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey’s ambition to ‘Make Accra Work‘ by putting an end to trading on streets and pavements in the national capital.

Mr Quartey intimated that under his leadership, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, would strive to provide lasting solutions to developmental challenges in the region and ensure its swift transformation into a national capital of repute.