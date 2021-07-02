All work and no play indeed makes jack a dull boy and that was what exactly came to play when the Greater Accra Regional Minister stormed the Agbogbloshie Market.

This was on Thursday, July 1, 2021, during a decongestion and clean-up of the hub as part of steps to relocate traders to Adjen Kotoku.

Clad in sporty outfits, Mr Quartey, led a powerful jama session championed by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation and Fire Service.

Standing in the middle with the personnel around him, Mr Quartey displayed a few aerobics steps to lighten up spirits for the task ahead.

On their part, the personnel, who seemed to be enjoying the moment effortlessly, sang one jama song after the other as they display their own dance moves.

However, the clearing of the Agbogbloshie Market was not without controversy as tear gas and rubber bullets were fired.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Police Operations Commander, ACP Kwasi Ofori, there were attempts by some ‘criminal elements’ to impede the exercise, hence it was necessary for the security to move in.

The onion traders have since began their business at the Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality with others expected to join later in the year.

Watch the video attached below: