Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says urgent actions are being taken to pass a stringent law to nib the activities LGBTQI+ and other groups in Ghana.



According to him, stakeholder consultations are also ongoing and the results will feed into a Bill that will eventually be passed into law by the 8th Parliament.



These were contained in a statement signed by Mr Bagbin in response to a petition by one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, a political activist in the Eastern Region.

Mr Kesse had appealed to Parliament to amend the country’s human rights law to fight activities of LGBTQI+ and their presence in Ghana.

Mr Bagbin, in his letter, appreciated the concerns raised by the petitioner about activities of the LGBTQI+ groups.

He stated that the phenomenon should not be encouraged or accepted by “our society” due to its eventual negative impact on society.

Read the statement below: