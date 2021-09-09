The family of the late social media activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka Macho, has presented a petition to the office of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Sharubutu.

The petition from the family is to push for a swift probe into his death following what the family described as a slow pace of the investigation.

The family’s spokesperson, Nafiu Mohammed, led a delegation to present the petition on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The legal officer to the Chief Imam, Seidu Nasigri, received the petition on his behalf amid assurances to publicise the outcome.

“It is when we sit with him [Chief Imam] and possibly after deliberations that the information will be made known to the family and possibly the press,” he said.

The spokesperson, on his part, expressed confidence the Chief Imam’s office will help to unearth the truth to hold perpetrators accountable, adding that they need a ‘neutral voice’ outside the judiciary.

“We are looking at a way that he will help to enhance the process so things that are not done right will be done right,” he noted.

ALSO READ:

The activist died on admission at the Komfo Another Teaching Hospital at 01:40 am on June 28, 2021, after assailants attacked his occipital area with clubs when the deceased entered his Dagomba Line family house at Ejura on June 26, 2021.

Two people were killed whilst four others sustained gunshot wounds when the youth at Ejura protested over the murder of the activist.

A three-member committee was set up after President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, 10 days to provide a detailed report of the inquiry, which also led to the death and injury of some residents at Ejura.

The family, following the work of the committee, said instead of prioritising the need to unearth the truth to hold perpetrators accountable, it became an “incubator of fake news and an attack dog on the media.”

However, three persons including Kaaka’s brother, Iddi Mohammed are standing trial at the Asokwa District Court over his death.