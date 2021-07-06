An Ejura Sekyeredumase woman has shockingly recounted how she witnessed the murder of social media activist, Macho Kaaka.

According to her, the incident occurred around the same time she woke up for her dawn prayers.

The woman who is a co-tenant claimed she heard a noise outside her home in the course of the prayer but did not treat it with any urgency.

“I heard the sound of his motorbike followed by a loud sound but thought he was sacking goats from the compound but suddenly I heard him breathing hard.

“I came out and saw Kaaka’s brother, Baba Iddi switch off the bathroom light as he dragged his body into the dark. So I rushed to go and call his wife but Ali went out of the house,” she alleged.

Until now, she said she never wanted to comment on the issue since they were all one family and most importantly because her husband wasn’t around and she didn’t want to take any decision in his absence.

“My husband had travelled outside of Ejura at the time of the incident so I wanted to wait till he returns before coming out to say what I witnessed.

“I told my husband everything after he returned and we decided to inform the police about what I had witnessed,” she detailed.

She noted she has since written an official statement with the Police.

The said brother, Baba Iddi, and two others have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder.

The two others are Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyas, and Fuseini Alhassan.

