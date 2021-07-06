The government says it will provide Pantang Hospital and its environs with 24-hour security to address the issue of attacks on staff and patients.

Both the Ministries of Health and Employment and Labour Relations gave the assurance during a meeting with the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly and the Union Executives of the Pantang Hospital staff on Friday, July 2.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the parties also revealed that the “Ministry of Health would continue and complete the construction of the Hospital’s fence wall within the project stipulated timelines (eight calendar months).

Government’s initiatives come as a response to a protest by aggrieved staff of Pantang Hospital who hit the streets to register their displeasure over the unfavourable working conditions that put their lives at risk.

According to the staff, the absence of a fence has resulted in them being attacked by some miscreants who have encroached on the hospital’s land, thereby, forcing them to lay down their tools until their concerns are resolved.

To address the challenges, the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly has disclosed it will initiate a court process for a restraining order within the next seven days to halt private developers from further constructing on the hospital’s property.

Also, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Municipal Assembly pledged to “ensure that structures without the Municipal Assembly’s permit on the Hospital’s lands are duly demolished within the next 90 days.”

But reports from JoyNews’ Fostina Safo revealed that staff of the Pantang Hospital has refused to abide by the agreement, stating that they were not consulted by the Executives of the Union before signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireku Brobbey, has begun consultation with the aggrieved staff to get them to resume work with immediate effect.