

The 2020 National Best Cocoa Farmer, Nana Kwabena Ponkoh II, has been robbed of his Toyota Hilux pickup truck offered him as his reward.



According to the Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, two other pickup trucks have been reported stolen in the last two months.



“It is true the vehicle [Toyota Hilus] of the 2020 best cocoa farmer has been stolen. We have an official report from Nana Kwabena Ponkoh II indicating that the vehicle was stolen from his house,” said DSP Asenso.



The two affected companies have already reported to the police.



He observed, “it is a particular Hilux brand of Toyota that has been stolen in the last two months”.



DSP Asenso suspects a syndicate is involved in the stealing as the incidents occur in two-week intervals.



Speaking on Nhyira FM’s morning show, Kuro Yi Mu Nsem with Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, DSP Asenso said the police in the municipality are strategizing to combat the crime.



Measures include mandatory inspection of all pickup trucks plying all outlet barriers in Obuasi.



“Starting from Tuesday, all our outlet barriers will be inspecting all pickup trucks from 6 am to 6 pm to confirm the ownership of the trucks. If it is a company car, you will be asked to call the CEO of the company for confirmation,” said DSP Asenso.