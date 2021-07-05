The Southern Nigeria governors have pledged their commitment to ensure unity, politics of fairness and equity in the country.

The pledge was made at the end of the Southern Governors Forum held in Lagos on Monday, which focused on the current security situation, constitutional amendment and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Members present also demanded that the next president should be from the southern part of the country as part of political equity.

“The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness, and unanimously agreed that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between southern and northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the south,” parts of a communique issued at the end of the forum read.

On the issue of security, they called for a state Police as they commended security operatives for their relentless efforts and commiserated with families and loved ones of those who have fallen in the line of duty.

The forum further commended the National Assembly for the progress made in the passage of the PIB but rejected a proposed 3% and supported the 5% share of the oil revenue to the host community.

“The forum also rejects the proposed 30% share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins.

“However, the forum rejects the ownership structure of the proposed Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). The Forum disagrees that the company be vested in the Federal Ministry of Finance but should be held in trust by Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) since all tiers of Government have stakes in that vehicle,” the communique added.