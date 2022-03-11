A Kumasi High Court has granted bail to two of three accused persons standing trial over the murder of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho.

It followed a bail application filed by counsel for Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyars and Fuseini Alhassan.

The two-known New Patriotic Party (NPP) Polling Station Executives, and a third accused person, who is a brother of the late activist, Mohammed Iddi have been on remand in the last nine months, following their arrest in June last year.

Kaaka Macho died on June 28, 2021, after some unknown assailants assaulted him at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He died from head injuries three days after being admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

A development that angered the youth of Ejura who went on a protest in the farming community.

A joint police-military team deployed to maintain peace and order shot two more people dead, with four others sustaining gunshot wounds.

Government subsequently appointed a three-man committee to probe the deaths and disturbances at Ejura but the family is dissatisfied with their work.

At a meeting with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on Tuesday, August 24, the family said the Commission was a “sham” set up to shift the narrative.

According to them, the three-member committee, instead of prioritising the need to unearth the truth to hold perpetrators accountable, became an “incubator of fake news and an attack dog on the media.”