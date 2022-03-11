A latest throwback photo of songstress Sister Afia has put social media users in a frenzy.

The photo, which is over two decades old, is of the artiste during her baby stages.

A little Afia, who was dressed with a white gown, has always been a lover of the cameras as she was captured posing and all smiles.

Now a 28-year-old woman, Sister Afia, still looks the same like she was when she was barely two years old, when the photo was taken.

She posted a video which documented her transitional phase of growth and development between childhood and adulthood.

She attributed her current curvaceous nature to God for seeing her through all these years.

Video below: