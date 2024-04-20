Comic actor Funny Face has extended his sympathy towards Abena Korkor, who has been struggling with mental health issues.

Abena Korkor’s recent relapse, captured in videos on social media where she appeared disheveled at the beach and made some unusual statements, has drawn concern from many.

In response to the distressing video, Funny Face called for prayers for Abena Korkor, acknowledging the challenges she faces.

Drawing from his own experiences with mental health issues, Funny Face reassured her that she would overcome this difficult period.

Additionally, he urged his fans and followers to offer support and understanding to Abena Korkor.

He advocated against cyberbullying targeted at her, as he educated that persons battling mental struggles need kindness and support in such situations.

