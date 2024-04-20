CEO of Einstein Royalties (ER) fashion brand, Grace Asibi, has made history as the first Ghanaian fashion designer to be awarded in Asia.

At the Emirates Finest Business Awards, she was honored as the Top CEO Woman in Sustainable Fashion & Lifestyle of the Year.

This prestigious accolade acknowledges her exemplary achievements, exceptional leadership skills, and significant contributions to the business community.

Grace Asibi’s innovative vision and unwavering dedication have elevated standards in the entrepreneurial domain, earning her profound respect and recognition from TFI Event Management.

Furthermore, she was awarded the Ground Breaker of The Year at the second season of the International Designer League in Dubai in March 2023, further solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the fashion industry.

During an interview on Adom FM on Saturday, April 19, 2024, Grace Asibi expressed her excitement at being acknowledged for her exemplary work in the creative sphere.

She reflected on her journey, highlighting the challenges she faced starting from the Kantamanto market in Ghana to establishing her dominance in Dubai.

Her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring fashion entrepreneurs to persevere in achieving their dreams.