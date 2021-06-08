The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has expressed reservations about the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng as the next Special Prosecutor.

According to him, Mr Agyebeng’s nomination goes to prove President Nana Akufo-Addo’s unwillingness to fight corruption in the country.

“Nana Addo as a president has zero ratings when it comes to corruption fight because our time, we were fingered for bus branding, ford expedition among others but the then minister, Dzifa Attivor resigned though she did not have a hand in it but because it was her sector and the company was also made to refund the money.

“With the ford expedition saga, the vehicle was even in the flagstaff house pool yet there was so much noise about it but what exactly can we say these people have done with regards to corruption?” he quipped.

The Minister for Attorney-General and Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah, on April 26, 2021, nominated Mr Agyabeng for the position, pending vetting and parliamentary approval to replace former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s M’ashy3ase3, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah opined the experience and expertise of Mr Agyebeng compared to that of Mr Amidu is another issue.

“We all knew Martin Amidu’s stance and determination to fight corruption but he couldn’t even survive how much more Kissi Agyebeng; you need men of wits and will to fight corruption.

“He was nominated by the Attorney General and so do you think if someone like Gabby and his other close associates are caught up in any corrupt act, he will allow for them to be prosecuted?” he queried.

To him, though he was not pleased with some of Mr Amidu’s Modus Operandi, he is of a strong conviction he could have delivered up to expectation if he had operated independently.