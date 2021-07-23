Popping the major question in a radio interview is not enough to take comedian Michael Blackson off the market, as he reveals he is still open to women.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club Show in America, the Ghanaian-American proposed to his long-time lover, Rada, in what was a historic moment of the show.

Comedian Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend during radio show

Rada, while receiving the ring, exclaimed Bye side b——to which Michael replied, 90% of the side b—— bye bye.

Apparently, Mr Blackson meant it when he said he’s keeping 10% of the side chicks when asked by the host to decode the message.

Prior to their engagement, the couple had separated over his ‘womanising’ lifestyle, but he stated they’ve reached a compromise.

Rather than the three side chicks he entertained monthly, the lovers agreed he would keep one mistress per month.

“We negotiated. I’m cutting down on the side bitches from three a month to maybe one. We negotiated I’m allowed to have one chick a month. I realised that it’s just in me to live that life,” he said.

The open relationship and loyalty from Rada are what he said have kept him by her side for these past years, and forever more to go.

In an Instagram post making the announcement to fans who may have not watched the show, he stated:

“Meet the future Mrs Blackson. Ladies, men look for loyalty, regardless of what we put you through stay loyal to your man because we are fuck ups but we will eventually do the right thing. Nothing good comes easy so trust in God and what’s meant to happen will happen. I’m blessed to have Rada by my side, she’s the definition of a great woman.

‘Most of my haters call her a gold digger but believe me Rada has never asked for penny from me, she’s very independent and she’s actually the one that takes care of me plus I’m allowed a side chick a month. Lol,” he affirmed.