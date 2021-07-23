A lady, who was declared missing a week ago, has been found dead in a drainage connected to a nearby river.

Her decomposing corpse was found around the popular Federal University Junction axis of the East-West Road in Delta state.

According to a witness, the lady appeared to have been killed before she was dumped in the drain.

Another witness claimed she may have been knocked down by a vehicle. The deceased was seen lying face down in the drain.

Confirming the incident of the deceased lady, the acting spokesperson of the state police command, Bright Edafe, said it is suspected to be a hit-and-run incident.

“It is suspected to be a case of hit-and-run. The corpse is already decomposing, so we have contacted the local government authorities, while investigation is ongoing,” he said.

In a related development, a young lady identified as Stephanie Solomon, has been reported missing in Okumagba Avenue area of Warri South council area.

She was reportedly last seen after close of work on Monday, July 19 from a plaza close to Total filling station at the Okumagbe Estate Roundabout.

One of her friends simply identified as Godwin told The Nation that she is believed to have boarded a tricycle from her place of work but never made it home.

He said she usually closes from her work place, a law firm, around 4:00pm. He stated that the matter had been reported at the ‘B’ Division police station in Warri.

According to him, the lady, 21, “is a calm and easy-going person. I have known her since 2017 during her NCE programme in College of Education, Warri. She is not the kind of person that will just go out like that, so everybody is worried.”