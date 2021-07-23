Police in Kano State have arrested five men for allegedly sodomising a 20-year-old man severally.

Spokesperson of Kano police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 22, said the suspects were arrested following a complaint by the victim’s aunt.

The suspects have been identified as Nasiru Mohd, 48, Lawan and Auwalu Uba, 31, and 40 years respectively, Rabiu Sharu, 33, and Ahmed Inuwa, 34.

The victim, Tajuddeen Hashim, alleged that the suspects deceived and lured him to various places and had anal sex with him on several occasions. As a result, he sustained serious stomach pain.

“On the 15/07/2021 at about 1700 hours, a complaint was received from a woman in Mandawari Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State that her nephew, one Tajuddeen Hashim, 20 years old of same address complained of stomach pain,” DSP Kiyawa stated.



On receipt of the report, the victim was rushed to Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano where he was treated and discharged.

The suspects were arrested barely 24 hours after the act and discharge of the victim.

On preliminary investigation, all the suspects confessed to the offence.

Rabiu Sharu, 33, confessed to being the first person to lure the teenager and had anal sex with him.



“Discreet investigation is in progress and all suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation,” he added.