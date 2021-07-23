Nana Yaw Amponsah has opened up on the reason behind the appointment of Mariano Barreto as the head coach of Asante Kotoko.

Following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu after matchday four of the just ended Ghana Premier League, the management appointed the Portugese gaffer on a year and a half deal with the club.

Barreto has come under intense pressure after the club failed to win the Ghana Premier League title.

And according to the 2019 Ghan Football Association aspirant, the management of the club settled on Barreto to manage the egos of the players.

READ ALSO

“The reason we hired Mariano was that at the time, most of Asante Kotoko players were getting called up to the Black Stars and we needed someone to manage the egos,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Programme.

The Porcupine Warriors hired three coaches, Maxwell Konadu, Johnson Smith before Portuguese gaffer Mariano Barreto later took over and is still in charge.

Kotoko finished the season in the 2nd position with 57 points. They will host Berekum Chelsea in the quarterfinal of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.