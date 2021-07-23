A footage released has shown the scary moment interim President of Mali was almost assassinated in a Mosque.

During the Eid al-Adha celebrations, President Assimi Goita was targeted while he was offering prayers in the central Mosque.

Earlier reports suggest that the assassin gained entry under the pretext of being an usher to welcome dignitaries for the auspicious occasion.

Mali’s Religious Affairs Minister, Mamadou Kone, told newsmen that the attacker lunged at Goita. He also said unconfirmed reports said the President was stabbed in the arm.

But, in the recently released footage, it shows that the assassin was aiming for Goita’s head.

The male suspect sprung past the worshippers and rear choked the President while attempting to slash his throat.

The assassination attempt was foiled by some state security personnel and the suspect was apprehended and blindfolded.

The interim leader was whisked away, according to an AFP news agency journalist, who also said he saw blood at the scene, though it was not clear who had been wounded.

Watch video below: