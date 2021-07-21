History was recorded in a Mosque in Ogun State, Nigeria when a Catholic Priest showed up for prayers, one of its kind.

Marking this year’s Eid-ul-Adha’s auspicious occasion, the popular Dean of Ogbere Catholic Deanery, Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo, joined Muslims at the Central Mosque for prayers.

In photos shared on Facebook, the priest was seen in his cassock with a rosary on his neck while sitting on a mat inside the mosque.

He looked focused as he seemed to be emulating the prayer procedure.

After the Eid prayers, he joined his Muslim counterparts for a photo session, as some of the leaders could be seen shaking him and expressing delight in his presence.

The excitement on their faces was evidence of an inter-religious unity that exists in the State.

This is, but one of the few times, a clergyman has participated in activities of a non-Christian faith and vice versa.

The grand mufti and leader of Ghana’s Muslim community, National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, pioneered the movement.

To ensure that the two major religious groups live in unity, the National Chief Imam attended a Sunday mass at the Christ the King Church in Accra, during his 100th birthday celebrations.

More photos below: