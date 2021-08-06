Defunct Menzgold Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, says he is also owed by his gold-trading company that was shut down from operating.

In his latest response to one of the distressed customers who decided to reach out to him via his comment section on Instagram, NAM1 said he owes no one or anybody.

In fact, the businessman, who is also the CEO of Zylofon Music, said he also owed by the company that was shut down by Security and Exchanges Commission and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for operating “without a license.”

When the fan, with the handle, @jerry_joy_quaye said: Won’t you pay me my money?

NAM1 quickly reverted saying: @jerry_joy_quaye Menzgold would definitely pay you, that’s if you’re truly owed by the Company. I DON’T OWE YOU OR ANYBODY. This is a matter of FACT. I am actually also owed heavily by the Company. We are patiently waiting. Thank you. God bless.

When another fan called out NAM1 to be a fraud. he debunked saying:

You sound like you get it so let’s do this. Without Prejudice, I’m glad you mentioned ‘fraud’ as a prerequisite for the first above-mentioned context.

If you are privy to the Menzgold issues devoid of the ‘callous rented-press solvents’, which has succeeded in saturating this rather very simple matter, you would obviously determine that the Menzgold model as an object in question, does NOT and would not pass the standard of establishing fraud when it’s subjected to that litmus test.

Where is the false pretext? or the impersonation? or the falsification of documents, being it official or unofficial? etc.

Permit me to reiterate the point, Menzgold owes lots of well-cherished clients including myself, very close friends and my immediate and extended family members.

Menzgold is paying quietly to the best of its ability in the face of the many impenetrable impediments and shall enhance the payments momentum using its many assets when the the opportunity is presented.

I believe in Ghana and so, I am trusting the process. All would be settled soon. God bless Ghana🇬🇭, he replied.

Meanwhile, NAM1 was not in court on Tuesday, July 6, for the case in which he has been arraigned for fraud.

Before the Circuit Court in Accra, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, his lawyer Audry Twum holding Kwame Akufo’s brief said their client is “coughing.”

“My Lady, our client is not well. He has been coughing and we have asked him to see the doctors this morning. Our apologies to the court for his absence,” his counsel told the court.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, the Prosecutor in the case, said the accused has always been in court and for the sake of his absence, he prayed for the case to be adjourned to September 2, 2021, after the parties had approached the bench (judge) upon the prosecutor’s request.