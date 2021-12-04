The Minority in Parliament has vowed to use every legitimate and lawful channel to resist the 1.75 per cent Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

According to the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, they have not reached any consensus with the Majority over the approval of the 2022 budget.

This comes barely 24 hours after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed they will accept the imposition of the levy if pegged at 1%.

He explained they feared for double taxation because “we already have the communication services tax.”

But in a statement, Mr Mubarak, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, said the side right from the outset has argued the E-Levy is regressive, punitive and draconian.

They are, therefore, committed to their calls for its suspension.

“We wish to state unequivocally that no concrete decision or agreement has been reached between government and the NDC Caucus in Parliament on this matter.

“As we speak, government’s so-called concessions are unknown to us and we have no clear indication that they intend to seriously consider any of the proposals that have come up,” part of his statement read.

He said despite the good faith demonstrated by the NDC team recognising the importance of the Budget to the economy, business and households, the government side out-rightly rejected their proposal for a revision of the E-levy leading to a breakdown of the discussions.