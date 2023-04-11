A 25-year-old woman is battling for her life after five armed robbers attacked and raped her in her house at Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The victim is said to be the sister-in-law of Gomoa Ojobi Fulani chief, Haskan Garu Imorro.

The incident according to reports occurred on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Narrating the incident, Chief Imorro said the robbers tied him with rope and took his wife’s sister to the bush and raped her.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggests the robbers believed to be of Fulani descent also went to Awutu Ahentia and stole over 10 cows.

ALSO READ:

Four men gang rape woman, 25, after rejecting proposal

Woman, 6-year-old daughter gang raped in moving car after being offered lift

Their operation was however botched after some Fulani herdsmen gave them a hot chase.