A 25-year-old is finding it difficult to urinate and walk after she was allegedly gang-raped by four young men at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspects have been identified as Kweku Derick aka Rock, Ramsey, Nicholas, and Joe, also known as Maa Shugar.

Three out of the suspects have since been arrested by the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command and have been handed to the Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU Department.

The District Police Commander, DSP Osei Fofie, confirmed the arrest, stating that Ramsey is on the run.

In an interview with Adom News, the victim revealed that two of the suspects proposed to her but she rejected them.

The suspect, she said, asked another guy [Ramsey] to profess love to her months later which he executed on August 8, 2022, and later asked her to visit him.

She said when she went to Ramsey’s house, the latter tried to have sex with her and shortly after they began, the three other suspects rushed into the room and took turns to forcibly sleep with her.

The victim said she has been bleeding through her anus and vagina amid threats from the suspects to kill her if she tells anybody but eventually she did when she could no longer bear the pain.