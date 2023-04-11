Jordan Ayew has been praised by interim Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson for his impressive performance over the weekend.

The Ghana striker scored a brace in Palace’s 5-1 big win at Elland Road against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Following the win, Hodgson praised the 29-year-old for his performance.

According to the English manager, Jordan Aye does not get the needed recognition he deserves.

“If I had to single somebody out that doesn’t get a lot of praise it would be Jordan Ayew,” Hodgson said in his post-match comments.

“Not only his two goals, but his enormous work rate helped us enormously in the game and that set a bit of a marker,” he added.

With three goals over the weekend, Jordan has now netted three goals in England’s top division with the other being on December against Bournemouth.