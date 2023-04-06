Ghana has dropped one place in the latest FIFA world rankings despite being unbeaten during the last international break.

Prior to the latest update by the world football governing body, the Black Stars had occupied the 59th position in the world following the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

However, after the March international break which saw Chris Hughton’s side win one of their two games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Ghana has now dropped to 60th.

The Black Stars still keep their 11th position on the African continent behind the likes of Morocco, who are now 11th in the world, as well as others like Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

Below is Africa’s top 10:

Morocco (11)

Senegal (18)

Tunisia (28)

Algeria (34)

Egypt (35)

Nigeria (40)

Cameroon (42)

Ivory Coast (45)

Burkina Faso (50)

Mali (53)

Meanwhile, Argentina leads the world ranking, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain completing the top 10 worldwide.