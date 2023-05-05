SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Roma welcome Internazionale to the Stadio Olimpico on the early evening of Saturday 6 May 2023.

The Giallorossi and the Nerazzurri are both fighting to finish in the top four and secure UEFA Champions League football for next season, adding real stakes to this heated rivalry between heavyweights of the south and north of Italy.

In addition, this clash pits Roma boss Jose Mourinho against a team where he is still beloved by the fanbase, having famously led Inter to a treble of trophies in the 2009-10 season. “I have great respect for the supporters of Inter and for their club, but my focus is on Roma and achieving the goals we have set out,” said the Portuguese.

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, meanwhile, wants to see his side shrug off previous shortcomings and secure a finish as high up the log as possible. “It’s true that this season has not always gone the way we would have liked, but we cannot change that. What we can change is how the season ends for us.”

Key players

Paulo Dybala – The Argentine attacker is a cult hero for Roma and, having once been linked with a move to Inter, will be hungry to put in a dominant and inspirational showing against the team in black and blue.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter’s spearhead has enjoyed another fine season, with the Argentine scoring and assisting plenty of goals, but he will need to be at his best for the Nerazzurri to triumph in the ‘Eternal City’.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Roma and Inter have met in 80 matches across all competitions since 1993. The Nerazzurri have claimed 32 wins compared to 22 for the Giallorossi, while 26 games have been drawn.

When the teams met in Serie A earlier this season, at the San Siro in October 2022, Roma claimed a 2-1 away win thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Chris Smalling.

Battles to watch

Jose Mourinho v Simone Inzaghi – Mourinho looms large in this rivalry due to the affection he holds from Inter fans, but Inzaghi will fancy his chances of masterminding an away win for the Nerazzurri.

Chris Smalling v Romelu Lukaku – Former Manchester United teammates, Smalling and Lukaku will have one of the key battles in this clash, with the winner set to possibly set up his team for a victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

Nemanja Matic v Nicolo Barella – A classic midfield battle, Matic will have the edge on experience and technique, while Barella has the physicality and energy to give his team a platform for success in this heated clash.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 6 May

18:00: Roma v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1