A jealous lover, Dominic, has allegedly killed his girlfriend at Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central Region after seeing the photo of another man on a phone he bought for her.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with the suspect currently on the run.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Victoria Tetteh, who was a hairdresser.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates a misunderstanding ensued between them after the suspect, popularly known as Obuasi, saw the photo.

Victoria, who couldn’t bear the tension, is said to have left for her sister, Grace Tetteh’s house at Dunkwa Mfuom but the suspect pursued and went to fight her there.

An attempt to separate them, however, proved futile as Obuasi smashed her head with a block, leading to her death.

The police visited the scene and conveyed the body to the Dunkwa Government Hospital mortuary.

Investigations have also commenced and a manhunt launched for the suspect.

