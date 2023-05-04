Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx has broken his silence after suffering a medical emergency three weeks ago which caused him to be hospitalised.

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a post which read: ‘Appreciate all the love, feeling blessed’ followed by praying hands, heart, and fox emojis.

Foxx is hospitalized at a medical facility in Georgia where he is undergoing tests after taking ill in Atlanta on April 11, where he was filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced her father’s hospitalization on 12 April: “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she posted in a statement on Instagram.

“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” No further details have been provided.

The star also sent a shout-out to his friend Nick Cannon who has filled in hosting duties for him on the popular game show Beat Shazam.

Resharing a post from Corinne about Nick taking over the presenting mantle, Foxx wrote on his stories: ‘Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon, see you all soon’.

Back in Action continued filming with stand-ins and body doubles for Foxx, and has reportedly wrapped. The film is directed by Seth Gordon, who worked with Foxx on the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses, and co-stars Glenn Close, Jamie Demetriou, Cameron Diaz in her first screen role in nearly a decade and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott.

Foxx won a best actor Oscar for his role as Ray Charles in the music biopic Ray and his recent credits include Netflix comedy horror Day Shift and a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His voice will next be heard in the dog comedy Strays and he will be seen in the sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone alongside John Boyega.